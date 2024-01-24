Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Tickets now on sale for western area's lone NRL match in 2024

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated January 24 2024 - 11:21am, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tickets are now on sale for the Penrith Panthers' annual NRL match at Bathurst.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.