Four teens lead police on foot chase after alleged service station robbery

Police have charged four teenagers following an alleged break, enter and steal at a service station in the Central West.
About 12.15am on Wednesday, January 24, police attended a service station on Arthur Street, Wellington, following reports of a break-in.
Police arrived to see four people leave the building and drive away. The car was followed to the intersection of Warne and Quirk Street, Wellington, where the group allegedly fled on foot.
Police found a large quantity of drink, confectionary and chips in the car, which was seized for forensic examination. Checks revealed the car was stolen from a home in Bourke earlier this week.
A short time later, the group was seen in a school on Percy Street and police arrested four boys
They were taken to Dubbo Police Station where two boys - aged 17 and 14 - were each charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, two counts of be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, and breach of bail.
The other two boys - aged 15 and 13 - were each charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, and breach of bail
All four boys were refused bail to appear at a children's court on January 24.
The police investigation is part of Operation Boa, which was established by Orana Mid-Western Police District in January to target property-related crime in Dubbo and surrounds.
