Driver in critical condition dies in hospital following car crash in west

A man died in hospital three days after a serious car crash in the Central West last week.
NSW Police were notified the elderly driver of a recent crash died in hospital on Saturday, January 20.
Around 5am on Wednesday, January 17, emergency services were called to Belubula Way in Mandurama, about 30 kilometres east of Canowindra, after reports of a single-vehicle car crash.
Police were told the vehicle involved had left the road and crashed down an embankment before hitting a tree.
The driver - a 75-year-old man - was trapped for a short time before being released and treated on the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
He was then airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition with "serious leg injuries".
Inquiries are continuing, and anyone with information about this incident, or with dashcam or CCTV footage from the area is urged to contact Cowra Police Station (02) 6341 5099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Following the man's death, a report is being prepared for the coroner.
