Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/Photos and Video
Our People

Order of Australia a 'surprise' honour for Indigenous Vietnam vet

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated January 26 2024 - 12:27pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Growing up a non-citizen on his own country, the last thing Wiradjuri man Victor Bartley could have imagined was being awarded one of the nation's highest honours.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.