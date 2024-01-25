'Extraordinary': Surgeon receives top honour for service to medicine

Being a surgeon in the Dubbo community is one of Dr Robert North's proudest achievements - and now he's being recognised with one of Australia's top honours.
Dr North is one of 739 recipients of awards in the General Division of the Order of Australia, accepting an OAM for his for service to medicine and to the community.
The Order of Australia recognises Australians who have demonstrated outstanding service or exceptional achievement, and the honour is bestowed by the Governor-General.
Dr North had a long career as a general surgeon at Dubbo Base Hospital, from 1968 to 2002, and he is well-known for helping start the School of Rural Health at The University of Sydney's Dubbo and Orange campuses, where he was sub-dean from 2002-2012.
Dr North was humble when the Daily Liberal asked why he thought he won the award, and said it had come as a surprise, but he was "very honoured".
"I set out to [become a surgeon] and I think I achieved it fairly well. I wasn't the world's best but I wasn't the world's worst," Dr North said.
He had been a little boy when he decided he wanted a career in medicine, influenced by his father who was an eye specialist.
"I wasn't pushed to do medicine, but I just wanted to do it. I was in a medical family and it was familiar," he said.
Working as a surgeon in the hospital was challenging when Dr North began his career as there weren't any registrars to share the work load.
"I had to get up at night and do a lot of work," Dr North said.
"But you have to work in a hospital, naturally, as a surgeon, and I just felt it was a good thing to do."
Dr North held various other positions during his medical career including attending surgeon at BreastScreen NSW Dubbo Branch from 1996 to 2015, attending surgeon at Lourdes Hospital for 20 years, and a Royal Australiasian College of Surgeons fellow since 1997.
He was the chairman for Interrelate - which began as the Family Life Movement - for 25 years, from 1978 to 2002.
He was also president of the Delroy High School Parents and Friends group from 1989-1994 when his children were schooled there.
Dr North's wife Jane North said she was most proud of her husband for his volunteer work.
"I think his biggest community contribution was, every second Thursday morning, in his own time and cost, he ran an ulcer clinic at Lourdes Hospital," Mrs North said.
"He attended it as a medical practitioner and this was completely voluntary and that went on for about 20 years. That was quite extraordinary."
Dr North was involved in the Dubbo Branch of the Association of Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Societies, where he was former chairman, former committee member, and member from 1998-2021.
His Awards and Recognition include: the Rural Surgeon's Award, Royal Australasian College of Surgeons, 2016; Community Service Award, Dubbo City Council, 2011; and NSW State Committee Merit Award, Royal Australasian College of Surgeons.
Anyone can nominate any Australian for an award in the Order of Australia. If you know someone worthy, nominate them now at www.gg.gov.au.
