Driver in court: Road spikes stop stolen ute allegedly travelling 200km/hr

A man was due in court Sunday, January 21 having been charged after police pursued a stolen ute around Dubbo.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District initiated a pursuit about 1:20am, Sunday, January 21, when the driver of a ute on the Newell Highway failed to stop when directed.
The pursuit was terminated a short time later when the driver allegedly reached speeds of more than 200km/h.
Police will allege the same ute was subsequently sighted on numerous occasions in the Dubbo area travelling at high speed over the following 25 minutes.
Road spikes were deployed on the Mitchell Highway about 1.45am, deflating the ute's front tyres. The driver continued into the township before the ute left the road near the L.H. Ford Bridge and stopped.
The 39-year-old male driver was arrested a short time later after being chased down by police.
The man, from Dubbo, was taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with take and drive conveyance without consent, police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly, and four counts of predatory driving.
He was bail refused to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Sunday, January 21.
Checks revealed the ute was stolen from a business on the Mitchell Highway near Dubbo on the evening of Saturday, January 20.
