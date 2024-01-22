Family fun at the Farmers Market | See the pictures

A forecast high of 34 degrees wasn't enough to keep families from enjoying the weekend offerings around Dubbo, including the local farmers market.
Families took advantage of the cool morning before the midday heat to browse fresh produce and enjoy the playground at the fortnightly Dubbo Farmers Market on Saturday, January 20.
Held on the first and third Saturday of every month at the park outside the visitor information centre, the markets offer a range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants.
There are also barbecue brekkie rolls, a coffee van, fresh bread, a selection of local meats and eggs, olive oils, preserves, jams, honey, nuts and much more.
More than just a chance to shop, the market is also a great opportunity for the community to get together.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was at the market this month to capture local families as they enjoyed the morning. Did she snap your picture?
