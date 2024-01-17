Here's how Blake Ferguson could take on some of his former teammates in 2024

GARTH Brennan has hailed former NRL players Blake Ferguson, Will Smith and Peter Mata'utia for putting their hands up to be part of the Newcastle Rebels' campaign.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The experienced trio, all signed with Newcastle Rugby League clubs for the 2024 season, were on Wednesday announced as part of a 26-player Rebels squad for the upcoming NSWRL Country Championships.
Ferguson, a former Australian international who played 249 NRL games, linked with Kurri Kurri late last year after leaving Wellington.
More recently, Mata'utia signed for Lakes United, while Smith has returned to junior club Wests.
"Their motivation is right, they are doing it for the right reasons and want to give back to younger kids in the game," Rebels coach Brennan said. "Blake Ferguson, for example, I don't remember too many Australian players that have come back and played country football, which is a credit to Blake to be willing to do that. They were all overwhelmingly keen to be involved."
Players from Newcastle Rugby League first-grade sides, excluding The Entrance and Wyong, are eligible for the Rebels. Everyone picked has confirmed they will take part.
Premiers Maitland and fellow grand finalists South Newcastle unsurprisingly dominate the squad with six players from each club named. Cessnock, Wests (3), Lakes United, Kurri and Central (2) had multiple players included. Northern Hawks have a sole representative while Macquarie, who have had bulk player turnover since last season, are the only club not represented.
All players still available from last year's victorious squad, which won the 2023 Country Championships last March, have been included.
Maitland halfback Brock Lamb had hoped to feature but indicated he was unavailable.
"With the new players we've added, I think we will have a very competitive squad," Brennan said.
The squad will begin training in late January, twice a week, ahead of their first game against Central Coast at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday, March 2. The match is a must-win as the Country Championships is an elimination tournament.
Brennan said he would only carry "18 or 19" on game day with those who don't make the cut to play in any respective club trials.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.