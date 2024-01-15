Dandaloo flood threat eases but residents should monitor conditions

The risk of flooding for residents along the Bogan River at Dandaloo in the Narromine shire has eased, however they are advised to monitor conditions.
People in low-lying areas were warned on Saturday, January 13 they could be affected if the river rose as predicated over the weekend.
The NSW State Emergency Service warned the river could reach the minor flood level of 4.10 metres overnight Saturday, however this didn't eventuate.
At 10.45am on Monday, January 15, the river was 0.83 metres high, and steady.
The NSW SES said impacts were no longer expected and no further flooding was expected in the Bogan River.
The Bureau of Meteorology had forecast the possibility of up to 25 millimetres of rain to Thursday, January 18, and three sunny days after that.
The residents of Dandeloo are no strangers to flood.
In September, 2022, the town was cut off and a family was airlifted from a property inundated by flood waters.
The church and bridge at Dandaloo, south of Trangie, were also underwater, while some parts of Narromine, the main town just 59 kilometres from Dandaloo and half an hour from Dubbo, experienced flooding of 5.5 metres.
Flood season across the state is typically between October and March, when there is an increased chance of strong winds and heavy rain, according to NSW SES.
Residents are urged that storms can happen at any time and they need to be aware and prepared.
Ahead of the current flood season, in September 2023, SES Western Zone Commander, Chief Superintendent Brigid Rice, said residents should make sure their gutters are cleared and any loose items are secured.
"Thunderstorms bring wind and sometimes heavy downpours as well," she said.
"It's amazing what will actually fly through the air during storm season, when they do come through.
"Everyone should clean out their gutters and tie down loose items."
