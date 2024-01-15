Kelly Cup TOTW: Experience shines as bowlers reap the rewards of time off

Handed the captaincy for the match, the extra responsibility seemed to help Smith as he led his side to a win.
Starting to really build into the season, Smith peeled off 72 not out against RSL and was busy from the moment he walked to the crease.
Bragging rights were on the line when Alias' side took on clubmates the Newtown Strikers and was the Rhinos who got the last laugh.
Alias hit a wonderful 61 opening the batting for his side and managed to strike six fours as well for the Rhinos as they made a mammoth 8/266.
He hasn't been available every week but when Roe has lined up for CYMS Green this season he has made an impact.
Batting at number four for his club side, Roe hit 89 not out off as many balls against Souths and helped the Cougars to a big win.
The victory was particularly important for CYMS Green as it keeps them eight points clear of fifth place.
One of the best fielders in third grade, Allen has become a regular contributor with the bat for the Tigers.
Coming to the crease with his in the middle of a collapse, Allen hit 69 not out against Rugby and was crucial to the Tigers' win.
Newtown's win keeps them in the hunt for a top four spot, trailing CYMS Green by eight points.
With his side well in control against the Strikers, Joseph took the attack to the opposition from ball one.
Making 50 from just 41 balls, Joseph was brutal and hit nine fours to go along with one six during his time at the crease.
His numbers might not stand out from his teammates but Joseph quietly compiled a strong game against the Strikers.
Opening the batting, he made 37 from as many balls in a solid 71-run first-wicket stand with Alias.
When it came time to bowl, he finished with 2/14 from four fours and put the Strikers on the back foot early.
Clinical.
Goodman is one of the best bowlers in the competition and showed all of his skill on Saturday.
The former first-grader took 3/14 from his eight overs in a dominant display with the ball.
The Macquarie Blue youngster produced one of his best spells of bowling this season.
Dimmick chipped in with 4/25 from his eight overs against Narromine on a bowler-friendly pitch.
Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for Macquarie Blue as they were defeated.
After a fast start, the Newtown Tigers looked set for a big score.
The Rugby gun ripped through Newtown's top order, taking 5/9 from his eight overs in an impressive display.
The 'duke' was in full swing on Saturday and probed away against RSL as he always does.
Thompson may be the eldest in CYMS White's side but he showed he is more than capable of keeping up with the younger Cougars, taking 4/25.
He also chipped in with 33 batting at number three.
Whether it was with bat or ball, Gardiner certainly enjoyed himself on Saturday.
The Newtown veteran hit 31 from just 36 balls against Rugby before starring with the red kookaburra in hand.
Taking a remarkable 3/7 from five overs, Gardiner was the pick of the bowlers for Newtown as Rugby were bowled out for just 67.
