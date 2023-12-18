Kelly Cup TOTW: Stone stars for Tigers as Macquarie White win a thriller

He's been in and out of the Tigers' Kelly Cup set-up to start to the season but Stone made the most of his time in the middle on Saturday.
The left-hander hit 82 against CYMS Green in an innings that showcased his well-known aggressive play.
Stone hit eight fours and two sixes against the Cougars before chipping in with a wicket as well to help seal the win.
It seems a bit tough to only have one player from RSL in this week's team but it just goes to show how much of a united effort their win on Saturday was.
The competition heavyweights took on the Newtown Strikers and Crawford was one of several players to find some form.
Hitting 66, Crawford and two of his teammates also passed 50 in the big win.
It had been a lean few weeks for Veer but the Macquarie Blue skipper returned to form on Saturday with a century.
Coming in with his side in trouble on 2/9, Veer made 102 not out from just 87 balls to help his side make 196 against Rugby.
Veer hit 12 fours and a single six during his innings.
It also happened to be Veer's second ton of the season.
One of several players on this list who features quite regularly throughout the season.
Richards was at it again with the bat on Saturday against Macquarie Blue, making 71 in a valiant effort.
The former first-grader gave it everything he had but Rugby just fell short in the end.
McIntyre made 62 from 67 balls and blasted 12 fours all over Lady Cutler South A.
Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for his side as Macquarie White scraped home in a thriller.
Another regular contributor, you can almost copy and paste the same thing each week for Wallace.
The Macquarie White skipper picked up four wickets with tidy figures of 4/24 from his seven overs.
Walking out to the middle with his side needing something special, Wallace hit 67 from just 47 balls in an innings which included five fours and as many sixes.
At one during the Rhinos' run chase against clubmates Newtown Everest, things looked in real trouble.
That was until Stephen came to the crease.
Batting at number five, Stephen made 53 not from just 49 balls to help the Rhinos get over the line.
Smith was in everything for CYMS White on the weekend as the defending premiers picked up a crucial win heading into the break.
The all-rounder took 3/26 from seven overs against South Dubbo, dismissing veterans Richie Richardson and Jeff Shanks.
When it came time to bat, Smith looked as good as he has all season, making 40 before eventually being dismissed.
A match-winning performance against a side he knows plenty about.
Kent had a hand in everything for Macquarie White on Saturday in their match against Narromine.
Taking 4/56 from his eight overs, Kent was a bit expensive but arguably saved his best effort of the day for later.
With his side chasing 245 to win, Kent made 43 from 55 balls to help his side get over the line with two balls remaining and just one wicket.
We've already spoken about how close this game was and Kerr's efforts in a losing side must be commended.
The youngster took 4/40 from seven overs and picked up regular wickets late in Macquarie White's innings.
With plenty of cricket still ahead of him, Kerr is seemingly thriving playing alongside experienced figures.
As we mentioned before, the Newtown Rhinos were in a bit of trouble and Pandey was a big reason why.
The opening bowler picked up 4/17 from his eight overs to help Everest make inroads early.
The loss for Everest moved them into sixth place on the ladder at the Christmas break.
