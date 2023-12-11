Kelly Cup TOTW: Pettit anchors CYMS Green's chase while young guns fire

The Rugby young gun produced a classy knock on Saturday to help give his side every chance of beating one of the competition's best sides.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Opening the batting against Macquarie White, Richards scored 51 and held his own against some of the best bowlers in the competition.
Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for Rugby as Macquarie White got the win.
The Narromine skipper led from the front with the bat against Newtown Everest.
Coming to the crease after his side made a strong start, McIntyre hit 45 from 63 balls to help Narromine win.
Pettit's knock of 53 helped get CYMS Green over the line in a nail-biting match against Macquarie Blue.
The win for CYMS Green keeps them well in the top four with just a single match before the Christmas break.
Nawaz has been one of the best batters in the competition so far this season and he was at again on Saturday.
The Newtown opener hit 70 from just 84 balls to score almost half his side's runs against CYMS White.
Patis may have left the field early during his batting innings but all signs were pointing to a strong performance with the willow.
After taking 2/2, Patis was 41 not out when he retired with his side cruising along nicely.
It's rare Flemming manages to go without a wicket but on Saturday his batting was crucial.
The Narromine all-rounder hit 44 from just 38 balls to help his side get off to a flying start against Newtown Everest.
Narromine went on to win the game with just three overs remaining.
The defending premiers looked down and out against the Newtown Tigers at 7/87, that was until Wheatland got going.
Chasing 160 to win, the all-rounder was patient against some strong bowling and made 39 not out from just 50 balls.
Combining with Jacob Chaseling (30 not out), the duo got their side over the line with more than three overs remaining.
Smith's season to date with the bat hasn't been up to the same standard it was last year but he is still finding a way to impact the game.
The CYMS White all-rounder took 4/32 from his eight overs on Saturday against the Newtown Tigers, removing Nawaz plus the dangerous Graeme Allen.
Wallace was on song with the ball on Saturday, taking 3/8 from his eight overs to help restrict Rugby to just 153.
He then made 27 with the bat when it came time for him to stroll to the crease.
She might not have played too many matches so far this season but Tucker is starting to make some noise for Macquarie White.
Taking 3/19 against Rugby, Tuckers showed all her skills and looks like one of her side's key bowlers heading into the second half of the season.
Another young gun who produced a strong performance against a quality side.
George took 3/26 and snared a catch against CYMS Green in their match on Saturday.
George helped his side make inroads during the middle of CYMS' innings and his efforts looked like getting Macquarie Blue over the line.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.