Daily Liberalsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Title heartbreak for Bush Blues after three-way tie emerges from last round

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
January 11 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE BUSH BLUES surged late but fell agonisingly short of a national cricket title in Newcastle amid Wednesday's thrilling last round at the Australian Country Championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from sports
Another Central West clubs confirms intentions on joining colts in 2024
Bathurst Bulldogs haven't fielded a colts side since 2019 (pictured).
The powerhouse club are eager to enter the new-look competition.
Alexander Grant

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.