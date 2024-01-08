Mother dies, man charged with murder and domestic violence

A woman has died in a domestic violence related incident in Bribbaree.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Police reported she died at 3am on Monday morning.
A man was arrested at Parkes Police Station on Sunday. He has since been charged with murder (domestic violence), cause wounding/grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder (DV), damage property by fire/explosion greater than $15,000 (DV), and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV).
He is due to appear before court on Monday, January 8.
The woman was airlifted to a Sydney hospital with severe burns after the house fire in the Hilltops region.
Emergency services were called to a home on Bribbaree Road at Bribbaree, 250 kilometres south of Dubbo, shortly after 12pm on Sunday following reports of a fire.
A spokesperson for NSW RFS said emergency services remained on the scene, where the woman was being treated by paramedics, into the afternoon.
"The house was fully involved by fire and we have two trucks on scene," the spokesperson said.
Upon arrival officers attached to The Hume Police District found the 65-year-old woman at the home who was suffering from severe burns.
She was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition.
Police later issued an appeal for assistance from the public as they began investigating what they believed to be a domestic violence-related assault.
At the time, he was believed to be travelling in a twin-cab Hilux and heading towards Young. Members of the public were urged not to approach the man or vehicle but if sighted to call Triple Zero.
The 42-year-old man was arrested at the police station in Parkes - 140km north of Bribbaree - some time later, police advised around 5.30pm.
A teenager - believed to be the daughter of the woman - also sustained minor burns, the NSW Ambulane spokesperson said. She was taken to Young Health Service for further treatment.
Investigations are ongoing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.