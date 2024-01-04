Daily Liberalsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Isherwood overcomes debut duck to help NSW Country go two-from-two

MM
By Max McKinney
January 4 2024 - 8:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A day after being run out for a golden duck in his NSW Country debut, Adrian Isherwood top-scored with 59 not out to help the Bush Blues to a consecutive win in the Australian Country Championships on Thursday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.