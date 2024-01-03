Inside the multi-million dollar Mudgee farm sold by television royalty

One of the most recognisable faces in Australian television has sold a large farm east of Mudgee.
The Block host, Scott Cam was the owner of 'Derowen', a 1779 acre property situated at the top of the Barigan Valley.
The property was sold by First National, Mudgee. Selling agent Peter Druitt declined to comment on the sale, which was finalised in November.
The property has been reported as selling for $3.1 million.
The property was featured as boasting highly productive alluvial soils and excellent water.
It is located about 70 kilometres from Mudgee and around three-and-a-half hours drive from Newcastle.
The property has had some improvements made to it and includes a four-bedroom home, steel cattle-yards and shedding.
The property was set for auction in July but its sale was finalised on November 14, 2023, the property's profile on realestate.com indicates.
