Plan in the works to beef up maligned knockout as key draw date revealed

The call has gone out for Group 10 and 11 sides to register their interest for the Bathurst Panthers Knockout, following the announcement of dates for the 2024 edition.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Teams will descend upon Carrington Park on March 8 and 9 for the annual pre-season competition.
Invitations have been extended for Group 11 teams to participate in the knockout since the formation of the Peter McDonald Premiership though none are yet to take up the offer.
The participation of Group 11 teams in the knockout remains invitational and not enforced, and Group 10 president Linore Zamparini said there's no plans for that to change in the short term.
"That's not being considered as present. We're still early in the early days of the [PMP] competition," he said.
"I think it'll come to a stage where something like that could be possible in the future.
"Everyone's been invited though I imagine at this stage that it would be only the Group 10 teams. There could be one or two that decide to come across.
"They've all been invited so we'll see what happens.
"We used to use the knockout as a trial for the Group 10 team but now it's used as a hit out so they can see how they're going under knockout conditions, and it gets the fans back into it early.
Panthers will be hoping that more teams sign up for this year's edition of the knockout after the 2023 event saw just five first grade teams take part.
The original draw included Panthers, St Pat's, Orange Hawks, Orange CYMS, Mudgee Dragons, Lithgow Workies and Cowra Magpies but Hawks and Magpies withdrew in the lead up.
Panthers will be shooting for their fourth straight knockout crown in March after they downed the Saints 20-6 in an all-Bathurst decider last year.
"It's generally pretty good money if you're able to come along and take it out," Zamparini said.
"It's also not usually travelling that far, if it's played within the Group."
The thing on most teams' minds at the start of the new year is when the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership draw to be released.
Zamparini said the wait won't be much longer.
"It should be out in the second week of January," he said.
"It's been a work in progress but each year it gets better. It'll be better than last year. That one came out late because of club withdrawals. This year we're on target."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.