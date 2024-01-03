Symphony Riley shines on the big stage showing why she is 'simply the best'

Symphony Riley was just one of eight students from across the Hunter and Central Coast to step out on one of NSW's biggest stages.
The performer, who originated from Dubbo, joined 5000 performers at the 2023 Schools Spectacular on November 24 and 25, 2023.
Hunter School of the Performing Arts (HSPA) students Shanayah Buddingh, Willem Szabo, Jorden Leggett, Georgia Dully and Symphony Riley joined Rutherford Technology High School's Josie McIntosh, and Terrigal High School's Maddi Johnson and Sydney Mickle to take to the stage.
It was Ms Riley's first year at the Schools Spectacular and the 15-year-old snagged her very own solo.
"I'm in three songs this year, one with Georgia, but then I'll be featuring in the Back to the '80s segment where I'll be singing Tina Turner's Simply the Best," she said.
"Big shoes to fill and I'll be singing to 30,000 people with lit up wrist bands, it's going to be surreal."
Ms Riley has continued to shine on the stage, taking home a City of Newcastle Drama Association award for Excellence by a Performer 18 and under in a supporting role for her work in Legally Blonde.
HSPA graduate Georgia Dully was the featured artist at the event that was held at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena.
"I'm participating in a couple of the performances. I've got my own solo, I get to be in the opening, so I have quite a bit of dancing which is not usually my thing," she said.
She performed an adaptation of an Australian classic rock hit Under the Milky Way, with her co-performer Ms Riley.
"It's a more orchestral version I get to perform with Symphony and Renee our signing artist and it's very beautiful, very atmospheric," she said.
Ms Buddingh is a featured dancer in jazz, contemporary and the Aboriginal dance ensemble.
"The Aboriginal dance group are like my second family now, and I love performing on the stage with them," the 16-year-old said.
The 40th anniversary show Fabulous will showcase artists aged between 11 and 18 from public schools across the state.
It's the largest performing arts show in the southern hemisphere and included an 80-piece symphony orchestra, a stage band, 2600-voice choir, 2300 dancers, the D'Arts ensemble for students with disability, and Aboriginal dance ensemble.
