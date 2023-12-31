Daily Liberal
Home/News/Business

'Perfect backyard': Drawing inspiration from the outback's vibrant beauty

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
January 1 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Gale from Little Ls Ceramics delivering a local ceramic order to her neighbour's fridge postbox in the outback. Picture by Bella Gale Collective
Lucy Gale from Little Ls Ceramics delivering a local ceramic order to her neighbour's fridge postbox in the outback. Picture by Bella Gale Collective

When it comes to inspiration for her art Lucy Gale doesn't have to look far.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.