THROWBACK THURSDAY | Photos from December, 1996

We've dusted off the old editions of the Daily Liberal from all the way back in 1996.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
So sit back and take a walk down memory lane as we revisit December from that year.
What do you remember from 1996?
See any faces that are familiar?
Have an event you'd like our photographers to cover or do you have some photos you've taken you would like to submit? Get in touch via mail@dailyliberal.com.au.
See more of our Throwback Thursday galleries here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.