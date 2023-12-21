Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

These Central West restaurants are totally worth the drive

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Alise McIntosh
JC
Bradley Jurd
By Jay-Anna Mobbs, Alise McIntosh, Jacinta Carroll + 3 others
· December 22 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE'S no lack of great eateries across the Central West.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.