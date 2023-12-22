Walk down memory lane: Take a look at the Dubbo kindy kids from 2011

Take a walk down memory lane with our kindergarten photos from back in 2011.
We've scoured the pages of the Daily Liberal to bring you these smiling faces as they start their school journey.
It was a big year for Dubbo and the surrounding villages with 30 kindergarten classes.
We've got photos from St John's Primary, Dubbo Public, St Mary's, Geurie Public, the special education unit, Buninyong Public, Dubbo Christian School, Orana Heights, Ballimore Public, West Dubbo Public, Eumungerie Public, Wongarbin Public, South Dubbo Public, North Dubbo Public, Burrabadine Cornerstone Christian School, St Pius, St Laurence's and Macquarie Anglican Grammar.
