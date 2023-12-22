Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Walk down memory lane: Take a look at the Dubbo kindy kids from 2011

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
December 22 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Take a walk down memory lane with our kindergarten photos from back in 2011.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.