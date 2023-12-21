Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

New Panthers signing wants to test himself against the 'best in the west'

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
December 21 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFTER a number of successful years in Far North Queensland, Bathurst Panthers' new signing is keen to test himself against the best in the west in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help