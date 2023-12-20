These volunteers are there for people during their deepest, darkest times

Somewhere in Australia, there is a new call to Lifeline every 30 seconds.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Lifeline's skilled and dedicated crisis supporters are responding to more than 3200 calls a day, including in Dubbo where, tucked away in Brisbane Street is a crisis centre.
Lifeline Central West has seven phone rooms at its office, where volunteers are answering calls from 13 11 14 and 13YARN.
Karen Isbester and Jackie Lindsay are two of those volunteers.
While listening to people during a crisis can be difficult, both Jackie and Karen agreed it has had a positive effect on how they now view their own lives.
"You really are walking with somebody during their deepest, darkest times," Jackie said. "People can just be so raw and honest because it is anonymous. And I think that's quite a special place to be."
Karen said she loves the training, and the ongoing support in the office.
Because of the code of conduct around confidentiality, it can be tough to finish a three or four-hour shift and not be able to talk about it.
But the volunteer said there is such a great support system, which includes checking in and out on shift, group supervisions, additional training opportunities, or just reaching out when in need for a coffee and chat.
Karen is challenging herself in the '63 Squats a Day in December', a fundraiser for Lifeline in memory of the 63 people lost to suicide each week in Australia.
It's fundraising with the added benefit of exercise and connecting with friends.
It was a combined effort on Wednesday, December 20, when Karen was joined by Jackie, and also special guests to the Lifeline office, Joel Bones and Tom Larkin, Directors of IEC Advisory.
Joel and Tom, in lieu of postage, sent electronic card to clients and made a significant contribution to Lifeline Central West to help ensure Lifeline can respond to the sustained increased needs of the community.
They were delighted to hear about the expansion of Lifeline's text and web chat service, which give people an option when they need it most.
"We know this is particularly important for young people as sometimes making a phone call can be a barrier. We're using technology they're familiar with to create easier entry points and better accessibility for vulnerable people," Libby Williams, Centre Manager and Counsellor said.
Libby, Jackie and Karen have spent many days and nights talking to Australians on the worst days of their lives. They share advice for how everyone can help someone just by reaching out. All agreed it's not the Lifeline crisis calls taken that keep them up at night - it's the ones they haven't.
"Those people who feel it's too tough to pick up that phone, or reach out to a loved one, or connect with medical help," Libby said.
She said people should not be scared to start that conversation or to just gently say, 'I've been a bit worried about you'.
And the most important thing is to, Libby said, "take them seriously, no matter what they say".
The next step is to help them find the best place for some support, she added, suggesting services like Lifeline or a mental health professional.
Christmas can be a really tough time of year for some; the best gifts you can give are completely free - time, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, smallest act of caring.
"Kindness is free. Sprinkle it everywhere," Libby said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.