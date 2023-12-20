Floodplain property offered with 1300 acres of laser-levelled country

Macquarie/Bogan floodplain property Inverleigh is 1328 hectares (3280 acres) of quality country featuring 526ha (1300 acres) of arable country that has been laser levelled and developed for irrigation.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Located on Hamiltons Road 55km south west of Narromine, the generally flat country has 95 per cent self-mulching black soils with the balance being red loams and clays.
Inverleigh is being offered by Colin Hamilton, whose family bought the now regeneratively managed property about 70 years ago and have lived in the region for close to a century.
Last used in 2009, the irrigation area is supported by a 278 megalitre bore licence and a 600ML storage dam.
There are also two bores supplying 24 cup and saucer troughs set up as a reticulated system across the property, 4.2ML of high security Macquarie River stock and domestic water and five dams.
The average annual rainfall is about 483mm (19 inches).
Inverleigh is divided in 30 paddocks with hinge joint and electric fencing. There is also about 10km of exclusion fencing on the boundary.
Timbers include pine, rosewood, yellow and bimble box, belah and myall.
Structural Improvements include a five bedroom homestead with an open plan lounge, dining and kitchen. There is also an 11 metre in-ground swimming pool and a garage with a cool room.
There is also a second dwelling, a 20x60m machinery shed with a lockable workshop, a 1000 tonne grain shed with a concrete floor, a three stand shearing shed with steel sheep yards, and steel cattle yards equipped with a crush, scales and calf cradle.
Mr Hamilton said his management had been guided by holistic and organic principals produce a mix of grains, pasture backgrounded beef, and pastured free-range eggs.
"Inverleigh is well setup for high-intensity rotational grazing, as well as a mix of cropping and lends itself to an easy conversion to organic certification if desired," Mr Hamilton said.
The highly productive Macquarie/Bogan floodplain is well known for some of the state's top producing grain, cotton and livestock enterprises.
Inverleigh will be auctioned by Schute Bell Badgery Lumby in Dubbo on February 24.
Contact Jason Hartin, 0429 894 334, Schute Bell Badgery Lumby.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.