Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Full speed ahead: Big jump in passengers on rail routes to the west

MW
By Matt Watson
December 19 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Train Station. Picture by Belinda Soole, file
Dubbo Train Station. Picture by Belinda Soole, file

TRAVEL on the regional train routes that run from Sydney to Dubbo is up by one-third on last year, according to the NSW Government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.