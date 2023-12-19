Full speed ahead: Big jump in passengers on rail routes to the west

TRAVEL on the regional train routes that run from Sydney to Dubbo is up by one-third on last year, according to the NSW Government.
The average monthly patronage on the XPT service that snakes its way out to Dubbo and back was more than 8000 this year - part of a renaissance in train travel.
The NSW TrainLink figures for the XPT service from Sydney to Dubbo show an average monthly patronage for 2023 of 8100 - 85 per cent higher than 2021 and 30 per cent higher than 2022.
The NSW Government says patronage on all long-distance regional train services has steadily increased, attributing the lift in demand to factors including an advertising campaign which has generated more than 14,000 bookings in under two months and rail's appeal during cost-of-living pressures.
"People are recognising that it is a unique, cost-effective way to sit back and enjoy the ride, taking in the stunning scenery out the window, without the stress of driving or catching a plane," Regional Transport Minister Jenny Aitchison said.
She said train passengers are "able to visit the buffet and stretch their legs, get on and off at multiple stops, breaking up their journey or visiting more places in regional NSW and Australia".
THE western line that runs to Dubbo is set to get almost $130 million worth of improvements - but it's not clear exactly how the money will be spent.
The Minns state government's first budget, released back in September, included $127.5 million for projects to improve capacity on the Main West Rail Line, which runs from Sydney to Dubbo.
ACM asked Transport for NSW at the time if it could provide more information on the planned projects and a timeline for their completion.
A spokesperson said the $127.5 million "is a forecast spend for planning, project development and delivery" for stage three of the Main West Rail Line Capacity Enhancement Program.
"Future projects on the rail line to be considered for Stage 3 are currently undergoing strategic design and planning works," the spokesperson said.
"All projects are subject to a business case to determine project feasibility.
"Once complete, available funding will be allocated to the delivery of these projects and they will be announced by the NSW Government."
