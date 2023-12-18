Could the next Phoebe Litchfield be on show this week?

Western Zone will field a number of talented up-and-coming youngsters from across the region when it takes on some of the state's best at Queanbeyan this week.
Western has named its 13-player squad for the three-day under 16 Female Country Championships.
No Dubbo juniors made the final team but Wellington junior Olivia Dimmick will be in the mix.
The majority of the squad is made up of bottom age players and the championships providing an excellent opportunity for the youngsters to shine on the big stage.
"We've got some experienced players but we've got some really good young cricketers coming through," coach Andrew Litchfield said.
Orange-based Litchfield is the father of Australian star Phoebe, who is currently overseas preparing for a Test against India.
It wasn't that long ago the now 20-year-old Phoebe was playing in the Western region and the current crop of youngsters will be out to emulate her success this week.
Canowindra-raised Lillian Harrison will captain the team, while Orange trio Holly Reed, Simran Dhatt and vice captain Phoebe Johnston bring plenty of experience to the squad after they all featured in the NSW under 16s squad that Litchfield also coaches.
"Holly and Phoebe have made the team for nationals, while Simran missed out but she's a very good top order bat," he said.
"Holly's an opening bowler and Phoebe is a left-arm wrist spinner, which is pretty unusual for women's cricket.
"There's some interesting players there and I think all of the girls are good cricketers, which is the important thing.
"All of them, on their day, will contribute really well to the team.
"I think it's a very strong 13 and there'll be a number of them that will have another three years in the 16s, with only three or four top age players."
Tullamore will be represented by Emma Rippon, while Condobolin's Rachel Grimmond and Cowra's Karly Woods have all made the squad alongside Dimmock.
Katie Letcher will manage the team.
Eight representative sides - Western, Illawarra, Southern Districts, Riverina, Central Coast, North Coastal, Newcastle and Central Northern - will contest the championships.
Each team will play a 40-over game on Tuesday, before three Twenty20 games over Wednesday and Thursday, before the play-offs on Thursday afternoon, which are 20-over games too.
Newcastle is looking to defend their title, having once again assembled a strong squad, however challenges are expected from all participating teams.
Western will open its campaign against Illawarra at Freebody Ovals from 10am on Tuesday.
