Bush fire crisis: second state forest under siege as inferno wreaks havoc

Parts of Narrabri are being pelted with smoke and ash as the Duck Creek Pilliga Forest blaze spreads out of control to nearly 65,000 hectares.
On Friday, the Rural Fire Service (RFS) was hopeful it could contain the massive inferno, but fire fighters' worst fears were realised on Saturday when strong winds pushed the blaze from Pilliga into the neighbouring Bibblewindi State Forest.
"It broke through last night and has taken a run up Bibblewindi Creek Road," Narrabri Fire Control Centre public information officer, Kate Carter, told ACM on Sunday.
As a result the Newell Highway has been closed again between Narrabri and Coonabarabran.
One house was damaged as the blaze grew overnight, but the RFS has not yet been able to survey the extent of the damage.
The bush fire has been burning for nearly 10 days straight after a dry lightning storm hit the Pilliga State Forest.
Numerous fire crews have been called in to assist from across NSW.
"We've got 10 aircraft and personnel-wise we've got local crews and help from the Liverpool Range, and they've put the call out again for more out-of-area crews to come help," Ms Carter said.
Residents east of the Newell Highway - near Westport Road and Bohena Creek Road - are being advised to stay alert, monitor surroundings and enact their bush fire survival plan if needed.
People in the surrounding areas are also advised to keep an eye on the Hazards Near Me app and identify a safe place to evacuate to should the situation worsen.
Ms Carter said containment efforts were being assisted by works already done to put out a 228-hectare fire on the nearby Terra Delba Road.
"The bulldozers are in there trying to put more containment lines down before there's another wind change," she said.
Ms Carter also said rain forecast for Tuesday might help, but if it only rained a little that could make road conditions and access worse for crews on the ground.
The blaze in the Pilliga and Bibblewindi state forests is currently the largest in the state at 36,915 hectares.
ACM has received reports that smoke can be seen from as far as Walgett and Tamworth, with clouds of ash falling on Narrabri.
The fire danger ratings for the Northern Slopes and North Western regions are forecast to be high until Thursday.
