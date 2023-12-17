Daily Liberal
Bush fire crisis: second state forest under siege as inferno wreaks havoc

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated December 18 2023 - 9:26am, first published 9:00am
A fire in the Pilliga State Forest has broken containment lines and spread rapidly through the neighbouring Bibblewindi State Forest. Picture supplied by the Dural Rural Fire Brigade
Parts of Narrabri are being pelted with smoke and ash as the Duck Creek Pilliga Forest blaze spreads out of control to nearly 65,000 hectares.

