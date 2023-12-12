Fire crews lend a hose to contain bush fire as smoke haze spreads

Firefighters from Dubbo are helping battle a number of blazes in the Narrabri area.
The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Orana Team volunteers were helping tackle various fires, including the Duck Creek Pilliga Forest Fire, on Tuesday, December 12.
Smoke haze could be seen around Dubbo, emanating from the Duck Creek fire, located at Goona Creek Road, Pilliga East.
The blaze had burned through 23,305 hectares on Tuesday afternoon, and was being controlled.
Orana Team district manager, Dave Milsteed, confirmed the "smoke drift" around Dubbo was travelling from the Duck Creek Pilliga Forest fire.
"Currently we have some volunteers that have gone to assist with the fires at Narrabri. There are several fires in the Narrabri area," Mr Milsteed told the Daily Liberal.
Forty-two RFS crews from across the region - including Dubbo and the Central Coast - were on site at the Duck Creek Pilliga Forest Fire on Tuesday, supporting the Narrabri RFS Brigade.
Narrabri Fire Control Centre public information officer, Kate Carter, said there were six helicopters and planes water-bombing the fire.
RFS crews have contained smaller fires in the area, including Sawpit Fire (35 hectares burned),Terra Delba Rd (227 hectares), South Boundary Rd (948 hectares), and the Berrygill fire in the Moore Plains Council area (367 hectares).
There is also a five-hectare fire under control at Yaminbah Road, Rocky Glen, in the Warrumbungle council area.
There were no fires burning in Dubbo on Tuesday.
Mr Milsteed thanked the community for being "very good and very vigilant".
"We've not had any incidents, fire-related across the area and given the forecast for the next, six, even, eight days, that's really good. And I hope the community maintains the current level of vigilance," Mr Milsteed said.
