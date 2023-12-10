Powyer confident Goannas star could thrive if picked for higher honours

Goannas president and opens coach Peta Powyer has seen her fair share of talented players but one of her stars might be the best of the lot.
Lillyann Mason-Spice was rewarded for her efforts during the 2023 Western Women's Rugby League season by being named the club's best and fairest.
The ex-Wallaroo and rugby union gun was arguably the best player in the competition at times, topping the try-scorers list with nine four-pointers.
As someone who has played both rugby codes with Mason-Spice, Powyer knows the world is her oyster when it comes to league.
"It was pretty close between her and a few others but I guess it is hard to deny when you are the leading points scorer for the competition," she said.
"Hopefully she takes up a position in the Western Rams squad, I think there are a few girls who could definitely learn from her.
"She's played at the highest level in rugby union and she is still only young."
A Western women's squad will announced over the coming months and if she wishes to, Mason-Spice would be a walk-up starter.
With the pathways now becoming more streamlined, it's easier than ever for players from the bush to head to Sydney and have a crack at making an NRLW squad.
"There are pathways there for her if she wants," Powyer said.
"She's got a young family now, whatever she wants to do the choice is hers."
On the field, Mason-Spice is as aggressive as they come but off, she's a quietly spoken individual who often doesn't like to talk about her own achievements.
While there is no denying her impact on the club on the field, Powyer said the Goannas star is massive for them in a number of ways.
"I joke all the time that I don't think I've seen anyone in the West with shoulders as big as hers," she said.
"She is just an awesome person too, she's the kind of person you want around your team and club."
Meanwhile, Powyer also said the club enjoyed a successful season after winning two grand finals.
