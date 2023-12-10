Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Powyer confident Goannas star could thrive if picked for higher honours

By Tom Barber
December 10 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Goannas president and opens coach Peta Powyer has seen her fair share of talented players but one of her stars might be the best of the lot.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.