Newell Highway closed after b-double crash

The Newell Highway is closed in both directions following a truck crash.
Live Traffic NSW states the highway at Coonabarabran was closed at 5.48am.
Emergency services and Transport for NSW are at the scene.
Diversions are in place.
For those travelling northbound from Coonabarabran take the Oxley Hwy and Grain Valley Road to Boggabri, then the Kamilaroi Highway to Narrabri.
For those travelling southbound from Narrabri, take the Kamilaroi Highway to Boggabri, then Grain Valley Road and Oxley Highway to Coonabarabran.
This route is suitable for all vehicles including B-doubles.
Vehicles larger than B-doubles must divert via Gunnedah.
Motorists should allow plenty of extra travel time and follow the directions of emergency services and traffic crews on site.
The latest updates are available via Live Traffic NSW.
