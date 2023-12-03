Daily Liberal
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Newell Highway closed in both directions after truck crash

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated December 3 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:41pm
The Newell Highway is currently closed north of Coonabarabran due to a truck crash.

