Newell Highway closed in both directions after truck crash

The Newell Highway is currently closed north of Coonabarabran due to a truck crash.
Live Traffic warned motorists the road was closed in both directions about 12pm on Sunday, December 3.
Northbound traffic from Coonabarabran will need to travel via the Oxley Highway, Grain Valley Road to Boggabri and then Kamilaroi Highway to Narrabri.
Southbound traffic can use the reverse route.
This diversion is suitable for all vehicles however motorists should allow plenty of extra travel time.
Live Traffic NSW says motorists should also follow the directions of emergency services and traffic crews on site.
A 48-year-old man died on Friday after two trucks crashed on the Sturt Highway, near Kidman Way, south of Griffith.
