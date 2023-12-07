Nedd comes full circle ... but now it's off to try something different

Nedd Brockmann is arguably the most active man in Australia.
When he's not running across Australia, or even just around a nearby park, he's working the speaking tour scene virtually anywhere ... pick a dart and throw it at the map. He's everywhere.
But he'll spend the festive season back home at Forbes in a way most would find foreign for Nedd, certainly the version Australia has come to know post his incredible running effort across this great southern land.
"I go like the clappers all year and then I get that week and a bit where I get to just take a breath," Mr Brockmann said, looking forward to some time back at the family farm near Bedgerabong.
"I'll stare at cows for 10 days and then get back into it."
Mr Brockmann was back at his other home on Thursday, headlining the Kinross Wolaroi School speech day.
As a former student - he graduated in 2016 - his words resonated more than most. Even if a few raised some eyebrows.
It's just about trying to make the most of every day.- Nedd Brockmann
With almost 300,000 followers on Instagram, Mr Brockmann's profile has grown immensely since graduating from the Orange school.
He had the 1200-strong crowd in the palm of his hand throughout his 15 minutes on stage. Afterwards, he signed his new book - Showing Up - for those willing to wait in line. He also signed a number of hats, and forearms, while also posing for photos.
"I'm still the same old dude," he told ACM during a brief pause those commitments.
"But sitting next to the principal is a different one," he laughed.
He said he was filled with pride when he stood up on stage and was able to deliver a speech to the next generation of Kinross graduates.
He spoke to the students about the importance of "showing up" and not shying away from the hard stuff, because "that's where we grow and become better people".
"I felt a full circle moment, but also like I wasn't out of place," he said.
"It's just about trying to make the most of every day because, as I said in that speech, we're here for a very short amount of time - make the most of each day."
A lot has changed since Mr Brockmann was a student in the crowd this time in 2016.
He ventured home and helped the Forbes Platypi win the Blowes Clothing Cup premiership in 2017 before moving to Sydney, where his running really took off.
There were 50 marathons in 50 days to raise money for the Red Cross, and his epic run across Australia helped raise $2.5 million to help combat homelessness across the country.
His profile exploded, and his long, blonde mullet has seemingly taken on a life of its own. Mr Brockmann can't go too far without bring spotted.
He insists he can still go on a run on his own - " ... but it's in the early hours of the morning and I don't tell anyone I'm going" - but concedes the last 14 months have been "wild".
"I never envisioned this," he said. "And so the doors that have opened and the way it's gone is just what was meant to happen."
He'll likely have a crack at a run up Mount Canobolas while in Orange. He labelled the 6.5km trek to the top of the highest mountain in the Central West his favourite run in the region: "It reminds me of old rowing times."
And he said there was plenty in the pipeline for Australia's most active man. Although he wasn't able to divulge the details, just yet.
But for now, you get the feeling Nedd's simply looking forward to kicking back and hanging out with his parents' cows.
" ... all the weight is off my shoulders," he said.
