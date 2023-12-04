Dubbo to swelter as summer gets to work

Summer is predicted to arrive in earnest, with Dubbo copping a run of high temperatures.
A high of 35 degrees is predicted for Tuesday, followed by 39 on Wednesday, consecutive days of 41 on Thursday and Friday, before easing ever so slightly on Saturday, with 38.
The rest of the region is also in for a hot week.
According to Weatherzone, the mercury is set to hit at least 30 degrees for five consecutive days in Bathurst starting Tuesday.
It'll hit 31 degrees on Tuesday, followed by 35 on Wednesday, 34 on Thursday and 35 again on Friday.
And while the maximum will be slightly less than previous days, Saturday will probably feel like the hottest day of the lot.
According to Weatherzone, there's an 80 per cent chance of rain that could bring anywhere between 10-20 millimetres, which will no doubt make the conditions humid and sticky.
But the heat will dry out parts of the eastern states of the continent recovering from late spring rain, deluges in some parts.
A lingering low-pressure trough brought showers and thunderstorms to eastern and southern areas, causing rivers to flood, with some people needing to be rescued.
On Saturday, parts of the Gippsland region recorded more than 40mm of rain from 9am, with the drenching continuing into the afternoon.
The SES had received more than 900 requests for help.
