Central region rep forced to stand down from Aboriginal land council

The local representative on the NSW Aboriginal Land Council has been forced to step down after breaching the Aboriginal Land Rights Act.
Dubbo local Grace Toomey has been disqualified from the NSW Aboriginal Land Council for undertaking one-time secondary employment without approval of the council.
Under the Aboriginal Land Rights Act, a person can be removed from office as a councillor on the NSW Aboriginal Land Council if they engage in paid work without approval from the council.
Ms Toomey donated her payment for the job, however, the breach was enough to see her removed from council.
The NSW Aboriginal Land Council say Ms Toomey was an "invaluable member" of the council who "contributed to both council and the central region".
"Grace's dedication and expertise has been instrumental during her time with NSWALC Council," a council spokesperson said.
Ms Toomey was elected in 2019 as councillor for the Central Region, representing Aboriginal communities in Dubbo, Gilgandra, Mudgee, Narromine, Nyngan, Trangie, Warren, Weilwan, Wellington.
Now, NSW minister for aboriginal affairs David Harris is working to appoint a new councillor to the vacancy. A new councillor is expected to be announced in coming weeks.
According to process, the minister is to appoint the candidate with the second highest number of votes at the time the disqualified councillor was elected.
If no prior candidate is available, the minister is to appoint a person who is qualified to be a candidate for election to the position, whether or not the person ran in the last election.
The candidate who came second to Ms Toomey in 2019 was fellow Dubbo local Anthony Amatto, who passed away in July 2023.
Elections are held every four years to elect nine regional councillors who represent the political, cultural, social and economic interests of Aboriginal communities.
The next land council election will be held on February 24, 2024.
