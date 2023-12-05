Daily Liberal
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Central region rep forced to stand down from Aboriginal land council

AH
By Allison Hore
December 6 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The local representative on the NSW Aboriginal Land Council has been forced to step down after breaching the Aboriginal Land Rights Act.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.