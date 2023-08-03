Dubbo has lost a warrior.
Anthony Arthur Amatto, more affectionately known as Amp, was a man known for his love of family and standing up for Indigenous rights.
He died at the age of 63 on July 14, 2023.
His departure has left a profound impact on the local community, as they bid farewell to a pillar, mentor, and "legend".
Born as the second eldest son of the late John and Josie Amatto, Amp was raised on town common, near Nanima mission just outside of Wellington.
Growing up in a large and loving family, Amp displayed natural leadership qualities from an early age as he was always surrounded by family members.
Following his schooling, Amp committed himself to bettering his community through education, youth support, and justice advocacy.
"He fearlessly spoke up for his fellow Wiradjuri people, ensuring their voices were heard and respected," numerous family members said.
"He had no problem advocating for his mob and ensuring they always got heard."
As a proud Wiradjuri man, Amp's love for his heritage was evident in his passion for gathering with his mob and sharing stories of the "good 'ole days".
Family was at the core of Amp's being, and he never missed an opportunity to attend family gatherings, where he would deliver heartfelt speeches and serve as a dedicated MC.
"His generous and humble nature earned him the admiration and respect of countless friends who considered him a true confidant," a peer that worked along side him advocating for Aboriginal people, said.
"Amp's integrity and willingness to lend a helping hand without being asked will forever be remembered."
Amp earned the respect of many who considered him a great friend, as he was well respected for his humble nature.
READ ALSO:
"He will be remembered as a true gentleman and a man with integrity, someone who showed up without being asked to lend a helping hand," his daughter Amanda said.
Anthony is survived by his partner Wendy and his children Paul, Amanda, Shenae, and Jordan, along with eight grandchildren.
"He loved his family unconditionally, and his memory will live on as someone who always made time for others and generously shared his wisdom," Amanda said.
To his niece, Terrilee Amatto-Shipp, he was more than just an uncle; he was a listener, a teacher, and a source of constant support. Amp's life lessons will continue to shape the lives of those he touched.
'My uncle was a sincere and warm person. He was a son, a grandson, a nephew and dear brother. He was a partner, a father, a brother-in-law, an uncle, and a beloved farb (pop)," she said.
"To many in his life he was a listener, a teacher and a hand to hold. Not like a teacher where you go to university to obtain a degree but where you sit in his presence and with each yarn you learn a life lesson that you will carry for the rest of your life."
Family and friends are invited to gather in celebration of Anthony Arthur Amatto's life on Friday, August 4 at 11am, at the Wellington Civic Centre.
Together, they will honour the legacy of a man who dedicated his life to his community and family, leaving behind a profound impact on all who were fortunate enough to know him.
He leaves behind cherished memories with his siblings Jonno, Lucy, Cindy, Karen (dec), Kerry, Mike (dec), Bradley, Kathy (dec), Kerry, Paula (dec), Steven, Katrina, and Jadam.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.