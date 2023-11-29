Nurses, teachers and rising stars: Meet our newest Australian citizens

For local nurse Precious Mageza the best part about living in Dubbo is the community.
"I lived in the UK for about 17 years and people got on the bus and didn't even speak to you, but here everytime you go to the shops people want to talk to you," she told the Daily Liberal.
"This week I had two people come up to me and thank me for looking after them and their family, it makes you feel like you're doing something right in the community and giving back and contributing."
Ms Mageza said when she came over to Australia from the UK five years ago she didn't have anything, but the team at Dubbo Base Hospital gave her what she needed to settle in.
"I was in a four bedroom house and had basically nothing, but people came with a microwave, a chair - it was really nice," she said.
She and her family - including husband Oliver Mpagamuri who teaches maths at Dubbo College South Campus - are among the 35 locals who became Australian citizens at a ceremony at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Tuesday, November 28.
16-year-old daughter Tadi Mpagamuri is also a familiar face around town. She recently took to the stage as Rafiki in Dubbo Drama Club's production of the Lion King.
"I love being able to sing and express myself, I love it so, so much," she said.
"[The Lion King] was so nerve wracking because every single night it was sold out. I always had to be the first person on stage and sing the opening - it was good though because people loved it. It was so incredible."
Citizens conferred on the day came to Australia from countries including the UK, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Peru and Iran.
New citizen Moeen Fatima, who works at Big W, said the best part about living in Dubbo is how inviting it is for people of different cultures. She is originally from Pakistan and moved to Australia about four years ago after she got married.
"When I came here I met so many different people from so many different cultures, I love to socialise with people from different communities and the people here are very nice," she said.
Also among the new citizens were Saroj and Shrijana Shrestha, originally from Nepal. The couple moved to Dubbo three years ago for Saroj's job at the NSW Environmental Protection Agency.
Mr Shrestha said he enjoys living with Dubbo as he can spend more time with his family.
"The amount of time you can spend with your family in Dubbo compared to the city is great," he said.
"We were in Sydney for about eight years... Dubbo is fantastic for our family situation with the kids and all. Everything is close by."
Dubbo mayor Matthew Dickerson said it was great seeing so many people from so many places choosing to call Dubbo home.
"Thank you for choosing Australia and thank you for choosing Dubbo," he said, hosting the ceremony.
