Daily Liberal
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

BlueScope still hoping to manufacture wind towers ... potentially in Central West

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
November 27 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BlueScope says it is still looking for an opportunity to be involved in manufacturing wind towers and their bid to do so could see their attention shift to the Central West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.