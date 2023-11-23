No plea yet entered in alleged murder of much-loved farmer

A man accused of murdering a farmer is yet to enter a plea.
Warren man Clinton Beau Wrigley, 38, is accused of murdering 59-year-old farmer Joel Carter in January, 2023.
Appearing at Dubbo Local Court on November 23, Wrigley's legal counsel asked for an eight-week adjournment for the case conference mention due to a delay in receiving cell records from the prosecution.
The adjournment was granted and Wrigley is expected to enter a plea when he next appears at Dubbo court on January 25, 2024.
The death of Mr Carter - remembered as "a true blue Aussie gentleman" - sent shockwaves through the tiny community of Miandetta and nearby Hermidale.
At around 7:45am on Wednesday, January 25, emergency services found Mr Carter's body on his property about 25 kilometres outside of Nyngan after they were called to perform a welfare check.
Mr Carter's body may have been on the property for days before it was found. A post-mortem revealed he suffered significant head trauma, most likely from heavy blows to the head.
Following extensive inquiries, homicide squad detectives arrested Wrigley during a vehicle stop on Garden Avenue, Ravenswood, at 3:33pm on Tuesday, March 28.
Police allege Wrigley murdered Mr Carter at some time between 6:00pm on January 22, 2023 and 7:45am on January 25, 2023 before stealing his car and driving away. Police believe the two men were known to each other.
As well as the murder charge, Wrigley faces charges for car theft and arson.
Wrigley will remain behind bars at the Wellington Correctional Centre.
