Thirteen local community groups have extra reason to smile this week thanks to some funding success.
On Monday, November 20 Dubbo Regional Council handed out the cheques for the successful applications in the Community Services Fund.
The groups that received funding are:
Two groups received more than $15,000.
Creative Community Concepts will use the funding for a positive intergenerational, elders program, while the funding for Orana Arts will be used to help fund the Kumi Taiko Japanese drumming program.
The Community Services Fund provides money to organisations that implement projects or activities that deliver social or environmental outcomes to the Dubbo local government area.
Applications for round two of the fund will open on February 1, 2024.
