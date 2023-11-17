It's one of the biggest issues in Australia and Dubbo fully embraced the fight against domestic violence on November 17.
White Ribbon Day was held all across the country on Friday, with Dubbo holding their information stalls and a free BBQ at the Church Street Rotunda.
Dubbo Violence Prevention Collective chair Angela Coker pointed out thousands of white stick figures which were featured around the stalls.
"They represent every reported DV case in Dubbo over the last 12 months," she said.
"There is 2843. We did it last year in the (Victoria) Park and stuck them in the ground but we felt it was a bit more central of a location this year."
Calling on men to women's safety their issue, this year's event was targeting men with a recent report showing concerning figures.
During a national survey, it was reported that 86 per cent of men recognise they have a role to play when it comes to preventing violence against women but only six per cent actually do so.
READ ALSO:
Ms Coker and several other stalls were on hand to answer questions people wandering by had or saying hello to those who just wanted to have a chat.
"It's more about focusing on the men and getting them to change their behaviour, that isn't okay," she said of this year's event.
"We've got a lot of different services that deal with domestic violence."
The national study revealed that 56 per cent of Australian men say they do not understand their role in preventing violence against women.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.