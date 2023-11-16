Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

George Rose is excited for Bathurst to host 2024 Koori Knockout

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 17 2023 - 9:29am, first published 8:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN Bathurst last hosted the Koori Knockout, George Rose was watching on from Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.