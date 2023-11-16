Dubbo was in the race and seen by many as the leader, but a western area rival has won hosting rights for next year's Koori Knockout.
Walgett Aboriginal Connection (WAC) has confirmed Bathurst will be home to the time-honoured carnival next year.
WAC earned hosting rights after it won this year's event at Tuggerah with a side featuring Dally M medal winners Jack Wighton and Ben Barba.
Next year will be the first time since 2011 Bathurst has hosted what's known as 'the modern day corroborree'.
Hunter-based Mindaribba won the tournament at Bathurst that year, which featured a young Cody Walker, five years before he would make his NRL debut.
Winning hosting rights is a major win given Dubbo and Wagga were also contenders while Tamworth and Tuggerah were also rumoured to be in the running.
The Koori Knockout is held each year on the October long weekend.
More to come.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.