Daily Liberal
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst to host the 2024 Koori Knockout

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 16 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo was in the race and seen by many as the leader, but a western area rival has won hosting rights for next year's Koori Knockout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.