Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Dubbo zoo treats Eastern Long-necked Turtle rescued near Narromine

By Jennifer Hoar
November 15 2023 - 8:00am
An Eastern Long-necked Turtle has been returned to the wild near Narromine after receiving life-saving treatment at the Wildlife Hospital at Taronga Western Plains Zoo.

