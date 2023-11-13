Could you help catch a vandal and save the community thousands of dollars?
After a spate of "senseless" vandalism in Geurie, the Dubbo Regional Council is offering up a cash reward to anyone with information that could lead to the conviction of a vandal.
Dubbo Regional Council community culture and place director Craig Arms said facilities at Tom Culkin Oval in Geurie including the amenities block, Geurie Youth Club, playground and shade sail have been the target of repeated vandalism in the past months.
He said the cost to the community of repairs at the oval already sits above $20,000 with current quotes for repair.
"The shade sails were installed by council to make this recreational space more pleasant for our young people to use," Mr Arms said.
"To repair the damage these attacks on public property cause, our community are the ones who foot the bill. We are looking at over $10,000 to repair just the shade sail alone."
Mr Arms said there were many young people in the community who enjoy using Tom Culkin Oval in Geurie and the vandalism done to the area makes it harder for them to use the facilities in a safe manner.
"The vandalism at the Geurie Youth Club means the public art has been damaged," he said.
"While the shade sail was put in place to make the area more pleasant to use in summer, as we come into the warmer months it is now not available to service the area as it should."
The Dubbo Regional Council is offering a reward of up to $2500 for information leading to the conviction of any person who has committed wilful damage, including graffiti, or theft of council property.
"This includes any equipment, shrubs, trees and plants in parks and gardens, public recreation areas, streets and other public places in the Dubbo Regional Council Local Government Area," Mr Arms said.
"The reward is an initiative of council and police and is designed to give the public ownership of their city and towns and promote a sense of pride in how our region looks."
Anyone with information should contact council on 6801 4000 or email council@dubbo.nsw.gov.au.
