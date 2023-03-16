Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Vandalism in Wellington and Narromine becoming a concern for residents

By Newsroom
March 16 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duke of Wellington Bridge has had its share of vandalism. Picture supplied

Due to vandalism and a fear for residents safety, barricades have been put back up after they were broken down at the Duke of Wellington bridge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.