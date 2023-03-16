Due to vandalism and a fear for residents safety, barricades have been put back up after they were broken down at the Duke of Wellington bridge.
The bridge remains closed to the public after it was damaged during a major flooding event at Wellington in 2022.
Both sides of the approach to the bridge had been washed away and there remains a high risk in the area with the ground surrounding the bridge being unstable and dangerous.
Dubbo Regional Council was made aware of the vandalism at the site, with a number of barriers back in place.
They warn that fishing and any other activity off the bridge is prohibited.
The bridge will need to undergo a structural assessment in the near future.
Narromine Shire Council has also noticed an increase in vandalism occurring in the area, and residents are being reminded to report any unusual behaviour.
Narromine Shire Council has a Vandalism Rewards Scheme Policy in place to try and minimise the cost of vandalism.
This policy encourages the community to report vandalism and vandalism activity, Narromine Shire Council, General Manager, Mrs Jane Redden said.
"Unfortunately, the kind of vandalism the community has been experiencing is occurring at sites where building or construction is underway," she said.
"The Cale Oval site has experienced two break-ins during the week, and there is significant damage to the new building."
Public toilets are also regularly targeted by vandals and significant destruction to these facilities is extremely costly to the council.
"We would like to think irrespective of any reward, the community will report anything they know," Mrs Redden said.
The policy does offer a reward of up to $5,000 to persons providing information on vandalism to council owned or managed property that results in legal action being taken.
This includes criminal proceedings resulting in a conviction, finding of guilt or offence, a formal caution/warning issued by a NSW Police Officer, or a juvenile justice conference administered under the Young Offenders Act 1997.
To report vandalism or unusual behaviour contact NSW Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or in the case of an emergency call triple zero.
