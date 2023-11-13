There's nothing quite like having an elite all-rounder in your side.
Just ask Australian selectors after Andrew Flintoff dominated in the 2005 Ashes series and finding our own version of that became an obsession.
Having someone who can be the best player with bat and ball is also special in the bush and some of our region's best to do both feature in part two of our Western Zone Top 50 countdown.
Here's player 40-31:
As stylish an all-rounder to watch as you'll find. An opening bowler with a smooth action and a left-hander with one of the best cover drives in the book.
While O'Brien didn't always make the huge score or take the big bag of wickets, he was consistently one of the best players during his time at home in Mudgee, in various club stints in Dubbo, and on the representative scene.
A Western Zone player who was affected by a number of niggling injuries as he got a bit older, 'Obie' is also one of the good guys of the game in this area and is someone who seems to have mates wherever he goes.
Not many players earn NSW Country selection at just 18 years of age but this red-headed quick from Nyngan was one of them.
A hugely exciting all-rounder in the junior ranks, Hoare made the leap to seniors with relative ease. In 2012/13 he was selected for NSW Country, the same season he made his debut for the Western Zone senior side.
He may have been a country kid who spent time working on the family farm during harvest in between the state and national country championship carnivals, but he moved to Sydney soon after and enjoyed a great career with North Sydney.
No one knew quite what to expect when Gardner moved back to Bathurst ahead of the 2020/21 season.
He had previously been a dominant force on both the club and representative scenes but it had been eight years since he'd played in the region.
It was like he never left. He blasted 665 runs and averaged more than 70 - scoring more than 60 in seven straight innings at one point - and was named Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket competition's player of the season.
Flash back to 06/07, he averaged a tick under 40 with the bat and 14 with the ball. Quality over a long time while he also had a real impact on Bathurst representative cricket as captain.
Given Cowra's proud history of developing talented cricketers, a teenage tearaway being the town's first NSW Country representative is a shock and also a sign of the quality he possessed.
Kershaw debuted for Western Zone in 2012/13 as a 17-year and then went on to earn Country honours the following season.
A five-wicket haul which included a hat-trick in a win for Cowra over Young was one of many highlights for this slippery quick before he made to the move to play for Sydney Uni.
His best cricket might have been played in the city, but what we saw was still pretty memorable.
Like a few others who will appear on this list, Trindall played much of his best cricket in the nineties and was a NSW Country representative in 1995/96 when he was playing in the Central Northern Region.
He played with Orange Brothers and spent time playing in Dubbo, during a period from the mid-90s to roughly 2010 when there just seemed to be elite quick after elite quick running around.
An old school workhorse who would keep on trucking all day and was always at the batters, Trindall represented the Australian Indigenous side while he was also part of a national Reconciliation match in 2001 that also featured the likes of Steve Waugh, Jason Gillespie, Justin Langer and, in a real sign of the times, long jump fan favourite Jai Taurima.
The Englishman who's been adopted as Dubbo local.
Buckley has won multiple premierships with RSL Colts, he's contributed to Dubbo's representative success and he's played for a country championships-winning Western Zone side. He's contributed at each and every level as well.
When on song, he's one of the best batsmen around to watch while his nagging off-spin bowling helps keep things tight and creates plenty of pressure.
Unlucky not to make NSW Country in 2016/17 after a century against Illawarra.
In the conversation as one of the best batters to play in Dubbo.
A simply destructive force with willow in hand, Colwell was one of the greats in the 1990s and earned a host of representative honours but he was still a star the following decade.
Colwell once scored a century in each innings of a match and also took five wickets with his spin bowling in the same game and it's not even certain if that's one of his greatest performances. There's so many to pick from. Blockbuster entertainment and one of the real characters of the game.
Trent Colley (right), pictured during his time in Newcastle, churned out big runs no matter the level he was playing at.
A reliable performer and those performances were often at the very highest level.
A former Orange, Western Zone and NSW Country opening bat, Colley played his part in Country Championships success while consistently churned out runs at a club level.
In 2012/13, he scored 143 as Orange successfully chased down Bathurst's imposing 6/312. Making it more impressive is the fact he was meant to miss the game due to a knee injury but answered an SOS in the morning of the game. That showed the kind of attitude he possessed. If he was at the crease, he had a job to do.
The type of spin bowler every side would love to have.
Sargent was someone who you could set a field for and know he wasn't going to concede many runs. He might not have been the biggest turner of the ball but he could build pressure and could always be relied on.
That was the same whether he was playing for Dubbo, Western Zone or NSW Country while, as a batter, he always put plenty of value on his wicket.
Whether he was playing club cricket in Cowra or Dubbo or playing for Western Zone, Berry was consistently playing at a high level.
A bowling all-rounder - who could still reach triple figures with the bat - Berry was the type of quick who never seemed to concede many runs and would beat the bat for fun.
Dubbo's representative player of the year in 2014/15, Berry also shone for the triumphant Western Zone side of 2016/17 and took four wickets in the Country Championships Final win over Central Coast.
