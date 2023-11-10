Daily Liberal
Kylie So found not guilty for murder of Robert Dickie

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated November 10 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 5:41pm
A woman accused of murdering an Elong Elong man and feeding his body to pigs has been found not guilty.

