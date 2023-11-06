Daily Liberalsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Kelly Cup TOTW: David McAlister scored a century for CYMS Green

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
November 6 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

1 David McAlister

It's back-to-back additions to the Team of the Week for the CYMS Green opener.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.