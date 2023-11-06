It's back-to-back additions to the Team of the Week for the CYMS Green opener.
A brilliant 106 not out from McAlister led the Cougars to a big win over the clubmates and his innings could have been even better had he not retired injured.
The win for CYMS Green moves them into fifth spot on the ladder, just a single win away from second.
He was unlucky to miss selection last week but the Rugby's skipper performance over the weekend was just too hard to ignore.
Making 72 not out, Healey's side lost their match due to DLS but it was still a remarkable effort.
It has been his son, Ashton who has dominated the opening month of the season but the elder Deebank returned to form on Saturday.
Deebank hit 61 from almost as many balls as RSL defeated Macquarie White to remain undefeated so far this season.
In a defeated side, Hawker can hold his head high after once again firing for Macquarie White.
Chasing 168, Hawker was 61 not out when play was stopped due to the weather with his side on 7/114.
Ultimately, RSL Colts would win via DLS.
One of several experienced players in our lineup this week, McCarthy wasted no time scoring runs on Saturday.
The Souths wicket-keeper hit 42 from just 27 balls to help the Hornets chase down 113 against Macquarie Blue in their impressive win.
It was another strong match for Grimson who continues to go from strength to strength this season.
The RSL Colts youngster made 44 opening the batting for his side before being stumped.
In just five games, Grimson has already made 134 runs this season.
In just his second match of the season, Roe has quickly cemented himself in the CYMS Green middle-order.
Hitting 47 not out from 35 balls, Roe hit the CYMS White bowlers all over the park to help his side make 7/198 from their 40 overs.
The third of four CYMS Green players in this edition, Newbold is often spoken about for his batting but this time it's his work with the ball that garnered our attention.
The Cougars' skipper took 6/21 from eight overs against CYMS White to bowl them out for just 45.
This may be a little bit too low for Joy but his all-around match on Saturday deserves recognition.
The Newtown Rhinos gun took 3/12 opening the bowling against Narromine to help bowl them out for 134.
When it came time to bat, Joy made a quickfire 35 from 42 balls to help the Rhinos win.
A brilliant opening spell from Pun was crucial to Newtown Everest's win over their clubmates on Saturday and it earned him a spot in this week's team.
Taking on the Newtown Tigers, Pun took 3/18 from eight overs against his clubmates to bowl them out for 122 before making eight not out in the successful run chase.
The Robin to Newbold's Batman.
Carroll has been exceptional with the ball to start the season and took 3/24 from seven overs on Saturday.
The CYMS Green veteran is now also the competition's leading wicket-taker.
