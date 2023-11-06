The Hawks salvaged a little pride on Saturday after losing heavily on first innings in week one. Azam wasn't the standout performer with the bat but he did his bit by making 32 at the top of the order. For reference, not one Hawks batter made 30 in the first innings.
The star of the round. Sharma led Hawks' fightback and briefly gave them hope of a stunning reverse outright. After making just 2 in the first innings, Sharma belted 121 not out off 129 balls on Saturday as the Hawks declared at 8/237 in their second dig. His innings included nine fours and five sixes.
In a close-fought game at Pavans the Hornets needed someone to step up. Youngster Archie Morgan was that person. At 4/25 early chasing 127 Souths were in huge trouble but Morgan steadied the ship and helped his side score an important win.
Morgan made 42 from 80 balls as his side won by four wickets.
Rugby managed to avoid an outright loss on Saturday and Ridge did his bit by leading the way with the ball against Macquarie. The Blues resumed at 3/129 - having already wrapped up first innings points - but were all out for 198 after Ridge took 5/59 off 17 overs. He followed it up with a duck but we won't mention that too much and focus on the bowling instead.
As stated above, Rugby did manage to avoid an outright but O'Connor was one of the bowlers at Macquarie who almost changed that. O'Connor took 2/11 from five overs to give his side hope of a big win but it wasn't to be as Rugby finished at 8/79 late in the day.
The captain was the main reason Rugby didn't suffer an outright loss. 23 not out might not seem like much of an effort to make this team but the circumstances dictate things.
Murphy batted for 69 balls and toughed it out as wickets fell around him. He guided his side to stumps and if it wasn't for his gritty innings things would have been far worse for Rugby.
If the previously mentioned Archie Morgan was the anchor in Souths' successful run chase on Saturday, George was the one who ended things in a flurry.
He came to the crease with things in the balance at 5/82 chasing Newtown Demons' 127. But in the space of 29 balls he banged six boundaries and a six to finish 37 not out in a winning effort.
The Hawks lost to CYMS in round four but Zeb was one of a few players who held his own.
After taking 2/32 in the first innings, Zeb took 2/6 from five overs with the new ball on day two to briefly keep hope of a shock reverse outright alive. It wasn't the case as CYMS finished at 2/70 but Zeb was one of his side's better performers across both days.
We gave the Newtown Hawks some praise for fighting back against CYMS, but Weekes was rewarded for his persistence for the Cougars.
He wasn't able to remove centurion Sharma but Weekes to 5/67 from his 15 over spell. CYMS would have been hopeful of an outright win on Saturday but Weekes helped ensure they didn't come out with a loss.
Seven overs bowled, seven runs conceded. And three wickets. Macquarie went oh so close to an outright win on Saturday and Mansour certainly did his bit to help make it happen.
Mansour was the seventh bowler used by the Blues. Could things have been different if he'd come on earlier?
It was a tough loss for Rugby but Mitchell can be proud of his bowling effort against Macquarie. In a weekend where not many bowlers took big hauls of wickets, Mitchell's 2/22 from 11 overs was an extremely tidy performance.
